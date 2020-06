Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

- Great rental in Northern Hills. Step inside and enjoy this remodeled spacious 4 bedroom home. Upgrades and updates galore include hand-scraped hardwood floors, granite in the kitchen, stainless steel appliances, large master retreat and much more. Don't miss the oversized 2 car garage and the large lot. This one won't last.



