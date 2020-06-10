All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 4414 Sun Gate Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
4414 Sun Gate Street
Last updated September 30 2019 at 8:02 PM

4414 Sun Gate Street

4414 Sun Gate Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Sun Gate
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4414 Sun Gate Street, San Antonio, TX 78217
Sun Gate

Amenities

pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming single story home conveniently located near major highways in the Sun Gate Neighborhood. Hard tile and carpet flooring throughout home. Kitchen is equipped with SS appliances and plenty of storage space. Master bath has beautiful tile detail and built in shelving. Living area has high vaulted ceilings and french doors with access to backyard.Large backyard with private fence and storage shed. Beautiful trees surrounding home giving plenty of shade.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4414 Sun Gate Street have any available units?
4414 Sun Gate Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 4414 Sun Gate Street currently offering any rent specials?
4414 Sun Gate Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4414 Sun Gate Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4414 Sun Gate Street is pet friendly.
Does 4414 Sun Gate Street offer parking?
No, 4414 Sun Gate Street does not offer parking.
Does 4414 Sun Gate Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4414 Sun Gate Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4414 Sun Gate Street have a pool?
No, 4414 Sun Gate Street does not have a pool.
Does 4414 Sun Gate Street have accessible units?
No, 4414 Sun Gate Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4414 Sun Gate Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4414 Sun Gate Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4414 Sun Gate Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4414 Sun Gate Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vista Ridge
6522 Camp Bullis Rd
San Antonio, TX 78256
Siesta Lane
111 Siesta Lane
San Antonio, TX 78201
The Flats at Westover Hills
1538 Cable Ranch Rd
San Antonio, TX 78245
Presidio Flats
5347 Blanco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78216
The Connally
5300 NW Loop 410
San Antonio, TX 78229
Agora Stone Oak
1207 Agora Palms Dr
San Antonio, TX 78258
Uptown Heights
2803 Woodbury Dr
San Antonio, TX 78217
Westover Oaks
7727 Potranco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78251

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio