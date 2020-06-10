4414 Sun Gate Street

Amenities

pet friendly carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming single story home conveniently located near major highways in the Sun Gate Neighborhood. Hard tile and carpet flooring throughout home. Kitchen is equipped with SS appliances and plenty of storage space. Master bath has beautiful tile detail and built in shelving. Living area has high vaulted ceilings and french doors with access to backyard.Large backyard with private fence and storage shed. Beautiful trees surrounding home giving plenty of shade.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.