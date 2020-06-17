4400 HORIZON HILL BLVD

Amenities

Live in the heart of the Medical Center in this amazing community where life just gets better! You'll have close proximity to USAA, the Oak Hill Country Club and numerous highways. Amenities include five sparkling pools, three hot tubs, a modern fitness studio, BBQ/picnic areas and relaxing courtyards. You'll have flexible lease options and pets are welcome! Interior features include a washer and dryer, a fully-equipped kitchen with a microwave, window coverings, ceiling fans and large closets! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.