Last updated June 16 2020 at 9:26 PM

4400 HORIZON HILL BLVD

4400 Horizon Hill Boulevard · (210) 255-3073
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4400 Horizon Hill Boulevard, San Antonio, TX 78229

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$705

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 501 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
gym
pool
ceiling fan
hot tub
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Live in the heart of the Medical Center in this amazing community where life just gets better! You'll have close proximity to USAA, the Oak Hill Country Club and numerous highways. Amenities include five sparkling pools, three hot tubs, a modern fitness studio, BBQ/picnic areas and relaxing courtyards. You'll have flexible lease options and pets are welcome! Interior features include a washer and dryer, a fully-equipped kitchen with a microwave, window coverings, ceiling fans and large closets! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4400 HORIZON HILL BLVD have any available units?
4400 HORIZON HILL BLVD has a unit available for $705 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 4400 HORIZON HILL BLVD have?
Some of 4400 HORIZON HILL BLVD's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4400 HORIZON HILL BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
4400 HORIZON HILL BLVD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4400 HORIZON HILL BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 4400 HORIZON HILL BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 4400 HORIZON HILL BLVD offer parking?
No, 4400 HORIZON HILL BLVD does not offer parking.
Does 4400 HORIZON HILL BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4400 HORIZON HILL BLVD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4400 HORIZON HILL BLVD have a pool?
Yes, 4400 HORIZON HILL BLVD has a pool.
Does 4400 HORIZON HILL BLVD have accessible units?
No, 4400 HORIZON HILL BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 4400 HORIZON HILL BLVD have units with dishwashers?
No, 4400 HORIZON HILL BLVD does not have units with dishwashers.
