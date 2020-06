Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors ceiling fan

Cute 2/1 home in popular Highland Hills!! Fresh paint, and beautiful hardwood flooring throughout. Spacious living area and bedrooms. Huge fenced yard with covered patio perfect for entertaining. Includes central ACH, ceiling fans, and washer/dryer connections for your convenience. Available for immediate move-in! Apply at office with deposit and application.