All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 4324 Southeast Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
4324 Southeast Dr
Last updated February 18 2020 at 12:49 PM

4324 Southeast Dr

4324 Southeast Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

4324 Southeast Drive, San Antonio, TX 78222
Pecan Valley

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
game room
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
garage
NIcely Renovated 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath in Pecan Valley Heights - - Located in gated community of Pecan Valley Heights, this roomy 2-story has 3 large Bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths. Newly carpeted and painted, this home is a must see.
Home features large downstairs living and dining area, with open kitchen. Upstairs has Master Bedroom with master Bath and 2 additional bedrooms and full bath.
A nice feature is the converted garage which can be used as a family room or game room. Garage door is still operational and can be opened to enjoy nice days.

If interested in scheduling a viewing, please call us 210-503-8000
To Apply visit our website at www.keyrentersanantonio.com

(RLNE5523390)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4324 Southeast Dr have any available units?
4324 Southeast Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 4324 Southeast Dr have?
Some of 4324 Southeast Dr's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4324 Southeast Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4324 Southeast Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4324 Southeast Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4324 Southeast Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4324 Southeast Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4324 Southeast Dr offers parking.
Does 4324 Southeast Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4324 Southeast Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4324 Southeast Dr have a pool?
No, 4324 Southeast Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4324 Southeast Dr have accessible units?
No, 4324 Southeast Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4324 Southeast Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4324 Southeast Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Move Cross Country
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brooksfield Apartments
7577 Old Corpus Christi Road
San Antonio, TX 78223
Belknap Arms
307 West Mistletoe Avenue
San Antonio, TX 78212
Spice Creek Apartments
8802 Cinnamon Creek Dr
San Antonio, TX 78240
Encore SoFlo
326 South Flores Street
San Antonio, TX 78204
Panther Springs
16585 Blanco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78232
Parc 410
5827 NW Loop 410
San Antonio, TX 78230
Tivona
11500 Huebner Rd
San Antonio, TX 78230
Ashley Oaks
16400 Henderson Pass
San Antonio, TX 78232

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSan Antonio 2 Bedroom ApartmentsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXConverse, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioOak Park NorthwoodNorth Central
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio