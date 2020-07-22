4324 Southeast Dr

Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated game room carpet

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room parking garage

NIcely Renovated 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath in Pecan Valley Heights - - Located in gated community of Pecan Valley Heights, this roomy 2-story has 3 large Bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths. Newly carpeted and painted, this home is a must see.

Home features large downstairs living and dining area, with open kitchen. Upstairs has Master Bedroom with master Bath and 2 additional bedrooms and full bath.

A nice feature is the converted garage which can be used as a family room or game room. Garage door is still operational and can be opened to enjoy nice days.



If interested in scheduling a viewing, please call us 210-503-8000

To Apply visit our website at www.keyrentersanantonio.com



(RLNE5523390)