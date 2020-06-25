4310 Camfield

Amenities

Great 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom house on a cul-de-sac. This house has separate living, dining, and family rooms. The kitchen boasts updated features including granite counter tops, a decorative backsplash, and stainless steel appliances. The master bedroom is large with a walk-in closet. The backyard has mature trees and a patio. Come see this house today!



