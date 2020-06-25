All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 4310 Camfield.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
4310 Camfield
Last updated July 16 2019 at 9:05 PM

4310 Camfield

4310 Camfield · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4310 Camfield, San Antonio, TX 78251

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom house on a cul-de-sac. This house has separate living, dining, and family rooms. The kitchen boasts updated features including granite counter tops, a decorative backsplash, and stainless steel appliances. The master bedroom is large with a walk-in closet. The backyard has mature trees and a patio. Come see this house today!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management. **ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4310 Camfield have any available units?
4310 Camfield doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 4310 Camfield have?
Some of 4310 Camfield's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4310 Camfield currently offering any rent specials?
4310 Camfield is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4310 Camfield pet-friendly?
Yes, 4310 Camfield is pet friendly.
Does 4310 Camfield offer parking?
No, 4310 Camfield does not offer parking.
Does 4310 Camfield have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4310 Camfield does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4310 Camfield have a pool?
No, 4310 Camfield does not have a pool.
Does 4310 Camfield have accessible units?
No, 4310 Camfield does not have accessible units.
Does 4310 Camfield have units with dishwashers?
No, 4310 Camfield does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villas De Sendero
8841 Timber Path
San Antonio, TX 78251
Saddle Ridge
5711 N Knoll
San Antonio, TX 78240
Hill Country Villas
9032 Dugas Rd
San Antonio, TX 78251
Allena
1004 Allena Drive
San Antonio, TX 78213
Belknap Arms
307 West Mistletoe Avenue
San Antonio, TX 78212
Parkvista
5470 W Military Dr
San Antonio, TX 78242
Vistana
100 N Santa Rosa Ave
San Antonio, TX 78207
Stonehill at Pipers Creek
7940 Pipers Creek St
San Antonio, TX 78251

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio