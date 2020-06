Amenities

hardwood floors air conditioning ceiling fan

Charming 3/2 Cottage in Alamo Heights Schools* Shiny Hardwood Floors* Ceiling fans in Living and All Bedrooms * Lots of Light*Central Heat & Air* All appliances in Kitchen*Fully Fenced Yard* Storage Shed*Close to Ft Sam's Backdoor* Easy Access to all shopping/restaurants on Austin Hwy* Walk to Woodridge and Jr and Sr High* Convenient to Loop 410 at Broadway or Nacogdoches*10 Min. to Airport*PRICE REDUCTION*