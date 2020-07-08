426 NORTH DR

Amenities

Old meets new in this rehabed home in Monticello Park on .3 acres! 3 bed 2 bath home with all the updates! Gorgeous wood floors, high baseboard trim and can lights! Updated kitchen with granite countertops, painted cabinets, stainless appliances, and tile floors. Two eating areas plus a study space or bar area! Master suite will blow you away with huge tiled walk in shower and double vanity with granite. New Roof in Jan 2019! Large and level backyard. San Antonio ISD and great location! No smoking!