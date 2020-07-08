All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 426 NORTH DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
426 NORTH DR
Last updated May 21 2020 at 4:45 AM

426 NORTH DR

426 North Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

426 North Drive, San Antonio, TX 78201
Jefferson

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Old meets new in this rehabed home in Monticello Park on .3 acres! 3 bed 2 bath home with all the updates! Gorgeous wood floors, high baseboard trim and can lights! Updated kitchen with granite countertops, painted cabinets, stainless appliances, and tile floors. Two eating areas plus a study space or bar area! Master suite will blow you away with huge tiled walk in shower and double vanity with granite. New Roof in Jan 2019! Large and level backyard. San Antonio ISD and great location! No smoking!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 426 NORTH DR have any available units?
426 NORTH DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 426 NORTH DR have?
Some of 426 NORTH DR's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 426 NORTH DR currently offering any rent specials?
426 NORTH DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 426 NORTH DR pet-friendly?
No, 426 NORTH DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 426 NORTH DR offer parking?
No, 426 NORTH DR does not offer parking.
Does 426 NORTH DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 426 NORTH DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 426 NORTH DR have a pool?
No, 426 NORTH DR does not have a pool.
Does 426 NORTH DR have accessible units?
No, 426 NORTH DR does not have accessible units.
Does 426 NORTH DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 426 NORTH DR does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villas of Oak Creste
5315 Fredericksburg Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229
Torino Villas
7626 Callaghan Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229
The Standard at Legacy
1938 East Sonterra Boulevard
San Antonio, TX 78259
Las Palmas Apartments
12125 El Sendero
San Antonio, TX 78233
Deer Oaks
7230 Wurzbach Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
The Falls at Westover Hills
8838 Dugas Rd
San Antonio, TX 78251
Summit of Thousand Oaks
1550 Thousand Oaks Dr
San Antonio, TX 78232
Quarry Townhomes
250 Treeline Park
San Antonio, TX 78209

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio