426 Future Dr. San Antonio, TX 78213 - NEW dual pane windows just installed. Nice looking home. The bedrooms have carpet and the rest of the home is tile. It has a large bedroom at the back of the house split from the other bedrooms. The front bedroom has builtin book shelves and a small desk attached to the wall. The back yard is medium size with a storage shed. Fenced all around with chain link. Call for a showing today.



(RLNE2652152)