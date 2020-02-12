All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 4239 FIG TREE WOODS.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
4239 FIG TREE WOODS
Last updated December 8 2019 at 9:25 AM

4239 FIG TREE WOODS

4239 Fig Tree Woods · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4239 Fig Tree Woods, San Antonio, TX 78249
Woods of Shavano

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
BE IN FOR THE HOLIDAYS! This SINGLE STORY 3 bedroom 2 bath is READY FOR MOVE-IN! Fresh paint, recent laminate flooring (no carpeting), granite kitchen and stainless appliances including refrigerator. Enjoy the FIREPLACE on cold winter nights & the PATIO for barbecues and outdoor relaxation in the milder months! Great location with easy access to IH10, USAA, UTSA, Valero, The Rim and La Cantera. 2 Car attached rear entry garage. "Smart Home" features include Nest thermostat, Nest Protect & Ring. A Must See!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4239 FIG TREE WOODS have any available units?
4239 FIG TREE WOODS doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 4239 FIG TREE WOODS have?
Some of 4239 FIG TREE WOODS's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4239 FIG TREE WOODS currently offering any rent specials?
4239 FIG TREE WOODS is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4239 FIG TREE WOODS pet-friendly?
No, 4239 FIG TREE WOODS is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 4239 FIG TREE WOODS offer parking?
Yes, 4239 FIG TREE WOODS offers parking.
Does 4239 FIG TREE WOODS have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4239 FIG TREE WOODS does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4239 FIG TREE WOODS have a pool?
No, 4239 FIG TREE WOODS does not have a pool.
Does 4239 FIG TREE WOODS have accessible units?
No, 4239 FIG TREE WOODS does not have accessible units.
Does 4239 FIG TREE WOODS have units with dishwashers?
No, 4239 FIG TREE WOODS does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arrive Eilan
17803 La Cantera Terrace
San Antonio, TX 78256
Artessa at Quarry Village
300 E Basse Rd
San Antonio, TX 78209
Bowie San Antonio
223 Rainbow Dr
San Antonio, TX 78209
Sonterra Blue
922 E Sonterra Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78258
Timber Ridge
3200 Timber View Dr
San Antonio, TX 78251
Contour
1515 Contour Dr
San Antonio, TX 78212
The Estates at Briggs Ranch
5525 Mansions Bluffs
San Antonio, TX 78245
Rio @ 1604
14900 Nacogdoches Rd
San Antonio, TX 78247

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio