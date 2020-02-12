4239 FIG TREE WOODS

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

BE IN FOR THE HOLIDAYS! This SINGLE STORY 3 bedroom 2 bath is READY FOR MOVE-IN! Fresh paint, recent laminate flooring (no carpeting), granite kitchen and stainless appliances including refrigerator. Enjoy the FIREPLACE on cold winter nights & the PATIO for barbecues and outdoor relaxation in the milder months! Great location with easy access to IH10, USAA, UTSA, Valero, The Rim and La Cantera. 2 Car attached rear entry garage. "Smart Home" features include Nest thermostat, Nest Protect & Ring. A Must See!