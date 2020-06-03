4234 Colonneh Trl

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeous 2014 3/2/2 custom ranch-style home near 410 & Rittiman Rd - A Must See! This gorgeous home is in a great location near 410 & Rittiman Road.

Home features ranch style looks, custom ceramic tile throughout house. Large Main living area with open large kitchen area. Large Kitchen features granite counter and dining area, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher and Stove/Oven also included.

Backyard has large covered patio, new fence and large storage shed. Also, additional privacy with mature trees and private green run in back.



If interested to schedule viewing or for more information, please call Keyrenter San Antonio at 210-503-8000 or visit at keyrentersanantonio.com



