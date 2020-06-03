All apartments in San Antonio
4234 Colonneh Trl
Last updated January 28 2020

4234 Colonneh Trl

4234 Colonneh Trail · No Longer Available
Location

4234 Colonneh Trail, San Antonio, TX 78218
Salado Valley

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous 2014 3/2/2 custom ranch-style home near 410 & Rittiman Rd - A Must See! This gorgeous home is in a great location near 410 & Rittiman Road.
Home features ranch style looks, custom ceramic tile throughout house. Large Main living area with open large kitchen area. Large Kitchen features granite counter and dining area, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher and Stove/Oven also included.
Backyard has large covered patio, new fence and large storage shed. Also, additional privacy with mature trees and private green run in back.

If interested to schedule viewing or for more information, please call Keyrenter San Antonio at 210-503-8000 or visit at keyrentersanantonio.com

(RLNE5453923)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4234 Colonneh Trl have any available units?
4234 Colonneh Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 4234 Colonneh Trl have?
Some of 4234 Colonneh Trl's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4234 Colonneh Trl currently offering any rent specials?
4234 Colonneh Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4234 Colonneh Trl pet-friendly?
Yes, 4234 Colonneh Trl is pet friendly.
Does 4234 Colonneh Trl offer parking?
No, 4234 Colonneh Trl does not offer parking.
Does 4234 Colonneh Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4234 Colonneh Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4234 Colonneh Trl have a pool?
No, 4234 Colonneh Trl does not have a pool.
Does 4234 Colonneh Trl have accessible units?
No, 4234 Colonneh Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 4234 Colonneh Trl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4234 Colonneh Trl has units with dishwashers.
