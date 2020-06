Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities game room cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious 5 bedroom home with loft in desirable, gated, NW San Antonio neighborhood! This home boasts an open floor plan, tiled entry, large eat-in kitchen with breakfast area, guest bedroom and full bath downstairs, high ceilings, game room, and study! Large game room upstairs with built-in desk area. This home sits at the end of the street and backs up to an empty lot.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.