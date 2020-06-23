All apartments in San Antonio
4211 Sylvanoaks Dr

4211 Sylvanoaks Drive
Location

4211 Sylvanoaks Drive, San Antonio, TX 78229
Oak Hills

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
~Beautiful 4 bedroom/3 bath split level home in Oak Hills on a .56 acre corner lot~Easy access to 410 & The Medical Center~Tile & wood flooring through the main living/dining areas, and brand new carpet in the bedrooms~Freshly painted interior~Kitchen boasts granite countertops, stainless appliances~Main floor has the living/dining areas, down a few steps is the 4th BR/3rd bath, up a few steps is the master bedroom, BR 2 & 3, & 2nd bath~2 car attached garage and rear/side entry extra parking~Covered patio~

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4211 Sylvanoaks Dr have any available units?
4211 Sylvanoaks Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 4211 Sylvanoaks Dr have?
Some of 4211 Sylvanoaks Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4211 Sylvanoaks Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4211 Sylvanoaks Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4211 Sylvanoaks Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4211 Sylvanoaks Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4211 Sylvanoaks Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4211 Sylvanoaks Dr offers parking.
Does 4211 Sylvanoaks Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4211 Sylvanoaks Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4211 Sylvanoaks Dr have a pool?
No, 4211 Sylvanoaks Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4211 Sylvanoaks Dr have accessible units?
No, 4211 Sylvanoaks Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4211 Sylvanoaks Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4211 Sylvanoaks Dr has units with dishwashers.
