4211 Sylvanoaks Dr

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

~Beautiful 4 bedroom/3 bath split level home in Oak Hills on a .56 acre corner lot~Easy access to 410 & The Medical Center~Tile & wood flooring through the main living/dining areas, and brand new carpet in the bedrooms~Freshly painted interior~Kitchen boasts granite countertops, stainless appliances~Main floor has the living/dining areas, down a few steps is the 4th BR/3rd bath, up a few steps is the master bedroom, BR 2 & 3, & 2nd bath~2 car attached garage and rear/side entry extra parking~Covered patio~