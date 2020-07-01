All apartments in San Antonio
419 Queen Anne Court - 02

419 Queen Anne Court · No Longer Available
Location

419 Queen Anne Court, San Antonio, TX 78209
Mahncke Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
walk in closets
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Unique little studio apartment in great location between Broadway and New Braunfels Ave. This triplex in Mahncke Park is near the Botanical Gardens, Brackenridge Park, UIW, Witte Museaum and a short hop down Broadway to The Pearl, Riverwalk and Downtown. Approximately 450 SF, pine floors, high ceilings and big bright windows.
Triplex in popular Mahncke Park neighborhood. Excellent location near Fort Sam Houston, San Antonio Botanical Gardens, Witte Museum and Brackenridge Park. Situated on one of the better streets in Mahncke Park, with quick access to Broadway and US 281.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 419 Queen Anne Court - 02 have any available units?
419 Queen Anne Court - 02 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 419 Queen Anne Court - 02 have?
Some of 419 Queen Anne Court - 02's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 419 Queen Anne Court - 02 currently offering any rent specials?
419 Queen Anne Court - 02 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 419 Queen Anne Court - 02 pet-friendly?
No, 419 Queen Anne Court - 02 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 419 Queen Anne Court - 02 offer parking?
Yes, 419 Queen Anne Court - 02 offers parking.
Does 419 Queen Anne Court - 02 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 419 Queen Anne Court - 02 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 419 Queen Anne Court - 02 have a pool?
No, 419 Queen Anne Court - 02 does not have a pool.
Does 419 Queen Anne Court - 02 have accessible units?
No, 419 Queen Anne Court - 02 does not have accessible units.
Does 419 Queen Anne Court - 02 have units with dishwashers?
No, 419 Queen Anne Court - 02 does not have units with dishwashers.

