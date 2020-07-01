419 Queen Anne Court - 02

Amenities

hardwood floors parking walk in closets air conditioning range oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Unique little studio apartment in great location between Broadway and New Braunfels Ave. This triplex in Mahncke Park is near the Botanical Gardens, Brackenridge Park, UIW, Witte Museaum and a short hop down Broadway to The Pearl, Riverwalk and Downtown. Approximately 450 SF, pine floors, high ceilings and big bright windows.

Triplex in popular Mahncke Park neighborhood. Excellent location near Fort Sam Houston, San Antonio Botanical Gardens, Witte Museum and Brackenridge Park. Situated on one of the better streets in Mahncke Park, with quick access to Broadway and US 281.