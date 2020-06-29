419 Coyanosa Falls

Amenities

Elegant and charming 4/3.5 home in coveted Remington Heights neighborhood. Situated in a cul-de-sac, this house features an open floor plan w/master bedroom down, 3 bedroom upstairs w/2 baths & a nice size game room/loft. Kitchen w/ SS appliances opens to the living/family room & breakfast rm. Separate elegant dinning room. Abundant natural light w/upgraded grand arched windows. Washer/Dryer included!! Great schools! Enjoy neighborhood amenities and the easy access to top class shopping and restaurants!!