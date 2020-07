Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage ceiling fan microwave range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This lovely 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is a great family home and has a washer & dryer. The kitchen has a refrigerator, stove, dishwasher & microwave. House also has ceiling fans and blinds. The backyard is fenced. Convenient to Medical Center, Lackland, Fiesta Texas and shopping. Easy access to I-10, loop 1604 and Bandera