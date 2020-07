Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

WOW. New rental ! Don't miss this 1 story 3/2 gem tucked in the shaded area of zip 78209. Very newly renovated home mixes new (New Central Heat/ AC, new granite countertops, fresh paint, updated floors and kitchen, etc) with classic charm (original wood floors, bungalow style home). The large master suite enlarges the original plan, while two backyard sheds provide plenty of storage. The secondary bedrooms have large mirrored closets, beautiful light & ceiling fans. See it today.