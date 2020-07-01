411 Shannon Lee

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors garage recently renovated air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

3/2 House in Ridgeview! - Cute as a button 3/2 in North Central SA! Fresh paint, hardwood flooring throughout with ceramic tile in wet areas. Living/dining room combo, updated bathrooms. Central AC/H, ceiling fans, energy-efficient windows, AND washer/dryer connections provided for your convenience. The large fenced-in backyard is great for your fur babies. One car garage... WITH door opener. Easy access to HWY 281/IH37, 410, North Star Mall, and the Alamo Quarry is just a hop, skip, and a jump across 281! Apply with deposit today!



(RLNE4420424)