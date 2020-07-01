All apartments in San Antonio
411 Shannon Lee

411 Shannon Lee Street · No Longer Available
Location

411 Shannon Lee Street, San Antonio, TX 78216
Shearer Hills - Ridgeview

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
parking
garage
3/2 House in Ridgeview! - Cute as a button 3/2 in North Central SA! Fresh paint, hardwood flooring throughout with ceramic tile in wet areas. Living/dining room combo, updated bathrooms. Central AC/H, ceiling fans, energy-efficient windows, AND washer/dryer connections provided for your convenience. The large fenced-in backyard is great for your fur babies. One car garage... WITH door opener. Easy access to HWY 281/IH37, 410, North Star Mall, and the Alamo Quarry is just a hop, skip, and a jump across 281! Apply with deposit today!

(RLNE4420424)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 411 Shannon Lee have any available units?
411 Shannon Lee doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 411 Shannon Lee have?
Some of 411 Shannon Lee's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 411 Shannon Lee currently offering any rent specials?
411 Shannon Lee is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 411 Shannon Lee pet-friendly?
No, 411 Shannon Lee is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 411 Shannon Lee offer parking?
Yes, 411 Shannon Lee offers parking.
Does 411 Shannon Lee have units with washers and dryers?
No, 411 Shannon Lee does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 411 Shannon Lee have a pool?
No, 411 Shannon Lee does not have a pool.
Does 411 Shannon Lee have accessible units?
No, 411 Shannon Lee does not have accessible units.
Does 411 Shannon Lee have units with dishwashers?
No, 411 Shannon Lee does not have units with dishwashers.

