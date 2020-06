Amenities

This lovely home, just off the beaten path, is newly remodeled to include the new tile backsplash in the kitchen. The granite countertops add to the look of new appliances and flooring. The large back yard includes a brick patio and a 20x23 workspace. Make your appointment to see your new home today.