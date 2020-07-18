406 BRISTOL

Amenities

You'll hit the jackpot with this rental nestled within minutes of Mission San Juan, Stinson Airport, San Antonio River & only 8 min from Brooks City Base. This adorable bungalow is a 1 bedroom, 1 bath with a very sunny flex room. Could be used as a dining room, office, studio or bedroom. Also has Central air, washer & dryer connections, kitchen comes with appliances and floor to ceiling cabinets. Over sized covered back yard patio. 2 car carport, nice sized front and backyard. Don't wait too long.