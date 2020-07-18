All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:25 PM

406 BRISTOL

406 Bristol Avenue · (210) 725-7651
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

406 Bristol Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78214

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$950

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 672 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
carport
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
You'll hit the jackpot with this rental nestled within minutes of Mission San Juan, Stinson Airport, San Antonio River & only 8 min from Brooks City Base. This adorable bungalow is a 1 bedroom, 1 bath with a very sunny flex room. Could be used as a dining room, office, studio or bedroom. Also has Central air, washer & dryer connections, kitchen comes with appliances and floor to ceiling cabinets. Over sized covered back yard patio. 2 car carport, nice sized front and backyard. Don't wait too long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 406 BRISTOL have any available units?
406 BRISTOL has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 406 BRISTOL have?
Some of 406 BRISTOL's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 406 BRISTOL currently offering any rent specials?
406 BRISTOL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 406 BRISTOL pet-friendly?
No, 406 BRISTOL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 406 BRISTOL offer parking?
Yes, 406 BRISTOL offers parking.
Does 406 BRISTOL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 406 BRISTOL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 406 BRISTOL have a pool?
No, 406 BRISTOL does not have a pool.
Does 406 BRISTOL have accessible units?
No, 406 BRISTOL does not have accessible units.
Does 406 BRISTOL have units with dishwashers?
No, 406 BRISTOL does not have units with dishwashers.
