San Antonio, TX
4059 FIRE SUN
Last updated January 17 2020 at 11:35 PM

4059 FIRE SUN

4059 Fire Sun · No Longer Available
Location

4059 Fire Sun, San Antonio, TX 78244
Sunrise

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
*JUST REDUCED* 3 bdrm 2 bath 2 car garage & fireplace in living room, ceiling fans, bdrm floors w/laminate, work bench in garage. 1 dog or 1 cat less than 20 lbs. $300 pet deposit (picture required). App fee & deposit in cashier's check, money order or other form of certified funds, copy of dl, ss# card & proof of income must accompany application at time of submission. App & Screening Criteria can be downloaded from additional info. Applicants should verify schools. Apply in office or online.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4059 FIRE SUN have any available units?
4059 FIRE SUN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 4059 FIRE SUN have?
Some of 4059 FIRE SUN's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4059 FIRE SUN currently offering any rent specials?
4059 FIRE SUN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4059 FIRE SUN pet-friendly?
Yes, 4059 FIRE SUN is pet friendly.
Does 4059 FIRE SUN offer parking?
Yes, 4059 FIRE SUN offers parking.
Does 4059 FIRE SUN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4059 FIRE SUN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4059 FIRE SUN have a pool?
No, 4059 FIRE SUN does not have a pool.
Does 4059 FIRE SUN have accessible units?
No, 4059 FIRE SUN does not have accessible units.
Does 4059 FIRE SUN have units with dishwashers?
No, 4059 FIRE SUN does not have units with dishwashers.

