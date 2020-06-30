4059 FIRE SUN

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

*JUST REDUCED* 3 bdrm 2 bath 2 car garage & fireplace in living room, ceiling fans, bdrm floors w/laminate, work bench in garage. 1 dog or 1 cat less than 20 lbs. $300 pet deposit (picture required). App fee & deposit in cashier's check, money order or other form of certified funds, copy of dl, ss# card & proof of income must accompany application at time of submission. App & Screening Criteria can be downloaded from additional info. Applicants should verify schools. Apply in office or online.