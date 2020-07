Amenities

Charming 3 bed / 2 bath home centrally located in the heart of SA. Around the corner from Ft. Sam Houston base, minutes from airport, & only a short drive from downtown and the Pearl. This mid century home was recently updated & features original hardwoods, tile & laminate flooring throughout (no carpet!), two separate living spaces & patio deck overlooking a lusciously green backyard. Ask about fully-furnished/bills paid lease option!