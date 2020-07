Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Available Now for Immediate Move In! Check out this BIG 2 bedroom Townhouse with easy access to 410 & 35 in a great location. 1460 square feet for just $1090! Convenient parking right in front of your front door. This spacious home comes with a private mini-yard / patio. No felonies, evictions, or broken leases. Call 210-888-8403, Apply at www.403hartline.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.