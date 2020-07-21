4006 Chinkapin Oak, San Antonio, TX 78223 Woodbridge at Monte Viejo
Amenities
garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2530 sq.ft. 3 living areas, 2 dining areas, with refrigerator, Large bedrooms. Home is located on a Cul-De-Sac. Perfect home with lots of space for everything and everyone. Near Brooks. You won't be disappointed THIS IS A NON SMOKING HOME
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
