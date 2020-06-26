All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated July 3 2019 at 10:06 AM

4 PEARL CT

4 Pearl Court · No Longer Available
Location

4 Pearl Court, San Antonio, TX 78212
Beacon Hill

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4 PEARL CT Available 07/05/19 Cozy 2 bedroom home in the Beacon Hill area!! - Must see this cozy 2 bedroom bungalow style home in the Beacon Hill area. Home comes with all appliances and ready for move in.

Application Fee: $60 per person over the age of 18
Security Deposit: $1100
Cleaning Deposit: $150
Pet Deposit: $300 per pet (non-refundable)

-Do not disturb tenant as the property is still occupied.
-We respect the privacy of our tenant and would like for them to continue living in a safe and comfortable environment. Prior to the tenant moving out; We ONLY show the property to those whose application has been approved. Please review options below.

If you would like to schedule a showing on this property:

You must apply online at: http://www.sa-broker.com/live-vacancy-listings/
(Application fees are non-refundable)
After you apply; the application process will begin.
Once you are approved, we will schedule you to view the property.

If you do not want to apply for the property prior to viewing:

You may view the property once it becomes vacant and available for showings.
This will be on or before 08/01/2019.

If you have any questions please call (210) 277-0100

(RLNE3787954)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4 PEARL CT have any available units?
4 PEARL CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 4 PEARL CT currently offering any rent specials?
4 PEARL CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4 PEARL CT pet-friendly?
Yes, 4 PEARL CT is pet friendly.
Does 4 PEARL CT offer parking?
No, 4 PEARL CT does not offer parking.
Does 4 PEARL CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4 PEARL CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4 PEARL CT have a pool?
No, 4 PEARL CT does not have a pool.
Does 4 PEARL CT have accessible units?
No, 4 PEARL CT does not have accessible units.
Does 4 PEARL CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 4 PEARL CT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4 PEARL CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 4 PEARL CT does not have units with air conditioning.
