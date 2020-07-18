All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like
3943 CANYON PKWY.
Last updated July 17 2020 at 8:33 PM

3943 CANYON PKWY

3943 Canyon Parkway · (210) 521-7900
Location

3943 Canyon Parkway, San Antonio, TX 78259

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,795

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2371 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
game room
bathtub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
garage
Come see this Stunning home conveniently located minutes from 1604 and 281 in the desirable Woodview at Bulverde Creek Subdivision! This 3 bedrooms 2 1/2 bath home. The home has been Freshly Painted , Brand New HVAC being installed. Has a reverse osmosis drinking water system and a water softener. This home boast great features large Master suites with a soothing garden tub. Huge game room with an additional family room. Relax in the covered back porch and enjoy. Enjoy the shade from the mature tree in the back yard. You are minutes from shopping in the Stone Oak Area or to The Forum, and near Randolph AFB. The home is walking distance to area schools. ( 2 - Pet Max)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3943 CANYON PKWY have any available units?
3943 CANYON PKWY has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 3943 CANYON PKWY have?
Some of 3943 CANYON PKWY's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3943 CANYON PKWY currently offering any rent specials?
3943 CANYON PKWY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3943 CANYON PKWY pet-friendly?
Yes, 3943 CANYON PKWY is pet friendly.
Does 3943 CANYON PKWY offer parking?
Yes, 3943 CANYON PKWY offers parking.
Does 3943 CANYON PKWY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3943 CANYON PKWY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3943 CANYON PKWY have a pool?
No, 3943 CANYON PKWY does not have a pool.
Does 3943 CANYON PKWY have accessible units?
No, 3943 CANYON PKWY does not have accessible units.
Does 3943 CANYON PKWY have units with dishwashers?
No, 3943 CANYON PKWY does not have units with dishwashers.

