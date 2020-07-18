3943 CANYON PKWY.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room parking garage

Come see this Stunning home conveniently located minutes from 1604 and 281 in the desirable Woodview at Bulverde Creek Subdivision! This 3 bedrooms 2 1/2 bath home. The home has been Freshly Painted , Brand New HVAC being installed. Has a reverse osmosis drinking water system and a water softener. This home boast great features large Master suites with a soothing garden tub. Huge game room with an additional family room. Relax in the covered back porch and enjoy. Enjoy the shade from the mature tree in the back yard. You are minutes from shopping in the Stone Oak Area or to The Forum, and near Randolph AFB. The home is walking distance to area schools. ( 2 - Pet Max)