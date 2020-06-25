3826 GRISSOM WOODS

Amenities

Newly listed 3 bedroom home in charming quiet neighborhood. Vaulted and tray ceilings throughout the home. Showcasing an updated open kitchen with breakfast bar and large living area perfect for entertaining. Granite counter-tops throughout kitchen and restrooms. 42" Cabinets, Oil Bronzed Lighting/Plumbing Fixtures, and private back yard. This home is also conveniently close to major highways 410/1604, Lackland Military Base, Sea World and Shopping Centers. Comes preview this home before its gone!