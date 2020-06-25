All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 3826 GRISSOM WOODS.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
3826 GRISSOM WOODS
Last updated March 22 2019 at 3:56 AM

3826 GRISSOM WOODS

3826 Grissom Woods · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pipers Meadow
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3826 Grissom Woods, San Antonio, TX 78251
Pipers Meadow

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Newly listed 3 bedroom home in charming quiet neighborhood. Vaulted and tray ceilings throughout the home. Showcasing an updated open kitchen with breakfast bar and large living area perfect for entertaining. Granite counter-tops throughout kitchen and restrooms. 42" Cabinets, Oil Bronzed Lighting/Plumbing Fixtures, and private back yard. This home is also conveniently close to major highways 410/1604, Lackland Military Base, Sea World and Shopping Centers. Comes preview this home before its gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3826 GRISSOM WOODS have any available units?
3826 GRISSOM WOODS doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 3826 GRISSOM WOODS currently offering any rent specials?
3826 GRISSOM WOODS is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3826 GRISSOM WOODS pet-friendly?
No, 3826 GRISSOM WOODS is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 3826 GRISSOM WOODS offer parking?
Yes, 3826 GRISSOM WOODS offers parking.
Does 3826 GRISSOM WOODS have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3826 GRISSOM WOODS does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3826 GRISSOM WOODS have a pool?
No, 3826 GRISSOM WOODS does not have a pool.
Does 3826 GRISSOM WOODS have accessible units?
No, 3826 GRISSOM WOODS does not have accessible units.
Does 3826 GRISSOM WOODS have units with dishwashers?
No, 3826 GRISSOM WOODS does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3826 GRISSOM WOODS have units with air conditioning?
No, 3826 GRISSOM WOODS does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Merida
2167 NE Loop 410
San Antonio, TX 78217
New England Village Apartments
130 Melrose Pl
San Antonio, TX 78212
Los Robles
20838 Blanco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78260
Oaks on Bandera
1171 Bandera Rd
San Antonio, TX 78228
Cortland Estates at TPC
22800 Bulverde Rd
San Antonio, TX 78261
The Landings at Brooks City Base
7803 S New Braunfels
San Antonio, TX 78235
Contour
1515 Contour Dr
San Antonio, TX 78212
Sereno Park Apartments
3903 SE Military Dr
San Antonio, TX 78223

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio