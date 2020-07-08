All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 3823 Southern Bluff.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
3823 Southern Bluff
Last updated May 11 2020 at 9:44 PM

3823 Southern Bluff

3823 Southern Bluff · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3823 Southern Bluff, San Antonio, TX 78222
Lakeside

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1521126

Fresh open 4 bedroom home in a great location! Come see this nice sized house a short drive from shopping and major highways. A short drive to anywhere in Downtown or Eastside. Large fenced yard has covered patio. Kitchen comes with appliances and wood floor throughout downstairs. Ready to lease now!
|Amenities: Attached 2 Car Garage,Carpet,Cats ok,Ceiling fans,Fenced yard,Walk-in closet,Washer/ Dryer Hookups,Wood-style flooring
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3823 Southern Bluff have any available units?
3823 Southern Bluff doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 3823 Southern Bluff have?
Some of 3823 Southern Bluff's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3823 Southern Bluff currently offering any rent specials?
3823 Southern Bluff is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3823 Southern Bluff pet-friendly?
Yes, 3823 Southern Bluff is pet friendly.
Does 3823 Southern Bluff offer parking?
Yes, 3823 Southern Bluff offers parking.
Does 3823 Southern Bluff have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3823 Southern Bluff does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3823 Southern Bluff have a pool?
No, 3823 Southern Bluff does not have a pool.
Does 3823 Southern Bluff have accessible units?
No, 3823 Southern Bluff does not have accessible units.
Does 3823 Southern Bluff have units with dishwashers?
No, 3823 Southern Bluff does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Best Cities for Families 2019
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aviator at Brooks
8010 Aeromedical Rd
San Antonio, TX 78235
Indigo Apartment Homes
11501 Braesview
San Antonio, TX 78213
Parkvista
5470 W Military Dr
San Antonio, TX 78242
Cortland Estates at TPC
22800 Bulverde Rd
San Antonio, TX 78261
Valencia Lofts
6007 Grissom Rd
San Antonio, TX 78238
Tetro Student Village
7023 N Loop 1604 W
San Antonio, TX 78249
Dwell at Legacy
1810 E Sonterra Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78259
The Upton at Longhorn Quarry
4906 Wurzbach Parkway
San Antonio, TX 78217

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio