Amenities

granite counters garage game room

Unit Amenities granite counters Property Amenities game room parking garage

LIKE NEW HOME, OPEN FLOOR PLAN W/FORMAL DINING OR OFFICE AS YOU ENTER HOME, LARGE FAMILY ROOM THAT OPENS TO LARGE KITCHEN WITH ISLAND WHICH INCLUDES GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, HUGE MASTER BEDROOM DOWN, LARGE MASTER BATH WITH SEP/TUB SHOWER , LARGE MASTER CLOSET, UPSTAIRS HAS 4 LARGE BEDROOMS & GAME ROOM FOR MANY FAMILY ACTIVITIES AND GATHERINGS, AND COMPLETE WITH NICE SIZED BACKYARD, COMMUNITY PARK, CLOSE TO JBSA, TOYOTA PLANT, LACKLAND AFB AND MOST MAJOR HIGHWAYS.