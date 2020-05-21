Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
375 SUTTON DR
Last updated October 28 2019 at 11:40 PM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
375 SUTTON DR
375 Sutton Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
375 Sutton Drive, San Antonio, TX 78228
Jefferson
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Great Jefferson area, Cute 2 bedroom 1 bath home. Walk in ceramic shower. Walking distance to schools, bus line. Thanks for showing
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 375 SUTTON DR have any available units?
375 SUTTON DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 375 SUTTON DR currently offering any rent specials?
375 SUTTON DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 375 SUTTON DR pet-friendly?
No, 375 SUTTON DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 375 SUTTON DR offer parking?
No, 375 SUTTON DR does not offer parking.
Does 375 SUTTON DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 375 SUTTON DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 375 SUTTON DR have a pool?
No, 375 SUTTON DR does not have a pool.
Does 375 SUTTON DR have accessible units?
No, 375 SUTTON DR does not have accessible units.
Does 375 SUTTON DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 375 SUTTON DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 375 SUTTON DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 375 SUTTON DR does not have units with air conditioning.
