San Antonio, TX
371 Everest Ave
Last updated January 24 2020

371 Everest Ave

371 Everest Street · No Longer Available
Location

371 Everest Street, San Antonio, TX 78209

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Fabulous house in the sought after Alamo Heights in a great location with easy access to 281/ 410 and minutes away from the airport, The Quarry, The Pearl, and downtown. This house boasts a contemporary design with an open floor plan concept. Floor to ceiling windows that allow natural light throughout the house. Kitchen includes certified energy efficient stainless steel appliances and a breakfast bar. Spacious bedrooms and beautifully designed full bathrooms with skylights. Garage has 2 charge ports for electric cars. Backyard is perfect for entertaining on the open deck. This house is a must see!! Schedule your showing today! A 6 or 12 month lease are being offered as options.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 371 Everest Ave have any available units?
371 Everest Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 371 Everest Ave have?
Some of 371 Everest Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 371 Everest Ave currently offering any rent specials?
371 Everest Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 371 Everest Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 371 Everest Ave is pet friendly.
Does 371 Everest Ave offer parking?
Yes, 371 Everest Ave offers parking.
Does 371 Everest Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 371 Everest Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 371 Everest Ave have a pool?
No, 371 Everest Ave does not have a pool.
Does 371 Everest Ave have accessible units?
No, 371 Everest Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 371 Everest Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 371 Everest Ave has units with dishwashers.

