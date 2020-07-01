371 Everest Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Fabulous house in the sought after Alamo Heights in a great location with easy access to 281/ 410 and minutes away from the airport, The Quarry, The Pearl, and downtown. This house boasts a contemporary design with an open floor plan concept. Floor to ceiling windows that allow natural light throughout the house. Kitchen includes certified energy efficient stainless steel appliances and a breakfast bar. Spacious bedrooms and beautifully designed full bathrooms with skylights. Garage has 2 charge ports for electric cars. Backyard is perfect for entertaining on the open deck. This house is a must see!! Schedule your showing today! A 6 or 12 month lease are being offered as options.