Lots of room for everyone!! One of the larges homes in the neighborhood. This home has recent interior paint and newer flooring. New garage door and ready for move-in and convenient to all major highways and all amenities. Large 4 bedroom home with multiple living areas for added entertainment. Large kitchen with lots of cabinet space. All bedrooms are upstairs with lots of closet space. Make this your home!!! Best buy in the neighborhood and won't last long!!!! Home is also for sale.