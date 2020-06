Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

This home is a 2 bedroom & 1 bath single home, with great size rooms and an open floor concept. The home has been remodel from top to bottom, new paint, in the interior and exterior, with hard wood floors. As well with washer and dryer connection, the home is fancied in with a front yard and a huge back yard! Call us Today for more information!