Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse pool

This SPACIOUS 2/2 condo offers large square footage bedrooms with walk-in closets * Plenty of kitchen cabinets, Brita tap water Filtering System, Trash Compactor, Dishwasher, Refrigerator * Washer & Dryer * Ample linen closet * Extra Storage Room * Wet Bar * Steps away from Club House & Swimming Pool * Across from Medical Center without all the traffic. Sellers are willing to lease for $900 a month for 6 months then $1,100 there after.