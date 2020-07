Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities gym parking playground garage

Great unique and charming Home! 4 bedrooms , 2 Baths Single story home in the lovely, Green Spring Valley Subdivision. this home seats on a large lot backing to the green belt for privacy. Plenty of room, and extra parking space. Near to the recreational center with lots of play grounds and exercise areas for a fun days!!! This property is centrally located near restaurants and majors shopping new HEB on Bulverde Rd and 1604 Shopping Centers , Great Schools .