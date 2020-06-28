All apartments in San Antonio
338 Spruce Breeze
Last updated December 9 2019 at 4:15 PM

338 Spruce Breeze

338 Spruce Breeze · No Longer Available
Location

338 Spruce Breeze, San Antonio, TX 78245

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
MOVE IN SPECIAL - Sign a 12 month lease and get your second full month half off OR sign a 2 year lease to receive your second full month free.
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include a neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 338 Spruce Breeze have any available units?
338 Spruce Breeze doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 338 Spruce Breeze currently offering any rent specials?
338 Spruce Breeze is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 338 Spruce Breeze pet-friendly?
Yes, 338 Spruce Breeze is pet friendly.
Does 338 Spruce Breeze offer parking?
No, 338 Spruce Breeze does not offer parking.
Does 338 Spruce Breeze have units with washers and dryers?
No, 338 Spruce Breeze does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 338 Spruce Breeze have a pool?
No, 338 Spruce Breeze does not have a pool.
Does 338 Spruce Breeze have accessible units?
No, 338 Spruce Breeze does not have accessible units.
Does 338 Spruce Breeze have units with dishwashers?
No, 338 Spruce Breeze does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 338 Spruce Breeze have units with air conditioning?
No, 338 Spruce Breeze does not have units with air conditioning.
