Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

333 ASTOR ST

333 Astor St · No Longer Available
Location

333 Astor St, San Antonio, TX 78210
Highland Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Up and coming area! This home has gone through extensive recent renovations. Newer central air, double pane windows for energy efficiency, fresh paint in/out, level 2 granite counters, SS appliances just installed, true hardwood flooring & Italian tile, new roof. Good floor plan with a giant master closet for extra storage. Speaking of storage, there is a new garage out back built in 2017. That is what separates this place from others in the area that dont have any sort of garage storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 333 ASTOR ST have any available units?
333 ASTOR ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 333 ASTOR ST have?
Some of 333 ASTOR ST's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 333 ASTOR ST currently offering any rent specials?
333 ASTOR ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 333 ASTOR ST pet-friendly?
No, 333 ASTOR ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 333 ASTOR ST offer parking?
Yes, 333 ASTOR ST does offer parking.
Does 333 ASTOR ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 333 ASTOR ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 333 ASTOR ST have a pool?
No, 333 ASTOR ST does not have a pool.
Does 333 ASTOR ST have accessible units?
No, 333 ASTOR ST does not have accessible units.
Does 333 ASTOR ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 333 ASTOR ST does not have units with dishwashers.
