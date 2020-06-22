333 ASTOR ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Up and coming area! This home has gone through extensive recent renovations. Newer central air, double pane windows for energy efficiency, fresh paint in/out, level 2 granite counters, SS appliances just installed, true hardwood flooring & Italian tile, new roof. Good floor plan with a giant master closet for extra storage. Speaking of storage, there is a new garage out back built in 2017. That is what separates this place from others in the area that dont have any sort of garage storage.