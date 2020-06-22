333 ASTOR ST

Amenities
Up and coming area! This home has gone through extensive recent renovations. Newer central air, double pane windows for energy efficiency, fresh paint in/out, level 2 granite counters, SS appliances just installed, true hardwood flooring & Italian tile, new roof. Good floor plan with a giant master closet for extra storage. Speaking of storage, there is a new garage out back built in 2017. That is what separates this place from others in the area that dont have any sort of garage storage.