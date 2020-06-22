326 SPRUCE BREEZE

Amenities

patio / balcony garage refrigerator

Unit Amenities patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Wonderful 2 story home with neutral paint and flooring throughout to compliment any decor! Open, eat-in kitchen with neutral cabinets and counters. All bedrooms upstairs and a 2 car garage. Very spacious backyard with covered patio and privacy fence for the kids to play. Close to many amenities and greenbelt behind house. Convenient to major highways, shopping, and more! Ready for Move In. Non-smoking only. Tenant to verify schools. CHECK AVAILABILITY DATES ABOVE. Fridge included AS IS.