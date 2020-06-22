All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

326 SPRUCE BREEZE

326 Spruce Breeze · No Longer Available
Location

326 Spruce Breeze, San Antonio, TX 78245

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderful 2 story home with neutral paint and flooring throughout to compliment any decor! Open, eat-in kitchen with neutral cabinets and counters. All bedrooms upstairs and a 2 car garage. Very spacious backyard with covered patio and privacy fence for the kids to play. Close to many amenities and greenbelt behind house. Convenient to major highways, shopping, and more! Ready for Move In. Non-smoking only. Tenant to verify schools. CHECK AVAILABILITY DATES ABOVE. Fridge included AS IS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 326 SPRUCE BREEZE have any available units?
326 SPRUCE BREEZE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 326 SPRUCE BREEZE currently offering any rent specials?
326 SPRUCE BREEZE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 326 SPRUCE BREEZE pet-friendly?
No, 326 SPRUCE BREEZE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 326 SPRUCE BREEZE offer parking?
Yes, 326 SPRUCE BREEZE does offer parking.
Does 326 SPRUCE BREEZE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 326 SPRUCE BREEZE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 326 SPRUCE BREEZE have a pool?
No, 326 SPRUCE BREEZE does not have a pool.
Does 326 SPRUCE BREEZE have accessible units?
No, 326 SPRUCE BREEZE does not have accessible units.
Does 326 SPRUCE BREEZE have units with dishwashers?
No, 326 SPRUCE BREEZE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 326 SPRUCE BREEZE have units with air conditioning?
No, 326 SPRUCE BREEZE does not have units with air conditioning.
