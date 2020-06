Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard pool

Deluxe apartment with high end finish out and a POOL, just in time for the hot Texas summer! This upstairs apartment in the back carriage house has gorgeous wood floors, a modern kitchen, soaring ceilings and is centrally located in historic Alta Vista. Enjoy the courtyard & charm of this updated, vintage property. 2 washers and 2 dryers available for tenants. Call for a showing appointment today!