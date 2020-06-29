All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 3209 Golden Grove.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
3209 Golden Grove
Last updated November 3 2019 at 11:48 AM

3209 Golden Grove

3209 Golden Grv · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

3209 Golden Grv, San Antonio, TX 78247
Eden

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bdrm 2-1/2 Bath W/ Pool & Furnished 2400sqt - Property Id: 40775

Near Airport & major highways 410/281/1604 & 35. Also great for Military Family...Ft Sam and Randolph Air Base Close By.
Very Roomy 2 Story Home With Master Down Stairs, Walk In Closets Many Upgrades To List.
Large Walk Out Patio Off The Upstairs Loft Over Looking The Pool.
This Home Comes Fully Furnished, Excellent For Snowbirds And A Perfect Home For Entertainment.
(* Pets accepted with an additional non refundable $550 deposit apart from the $600 nonrefundable cleaning deposit....(*cleaning deposit amount does not include extended cleaning of showers or fireplace due to lack of daily normal cleaning)
*SHORT TERM RENTAL OF 3 TO 6 MONTHS ARE AVAILABLE AT A SLIGHTLY HIGHER RATE.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/40775p
Property Id 40775

(RLNE5286000)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3209 Golden Grove have any available units?
3209 Golden Grove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 3209 Golden Grove have?
Some of 3209 Golden Grove's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3209 Golden Grove currently offering any rent specials?
3209 Golden Grove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3209 Golden Grove pet-friendly?
Yes, 3209 Golden Grove is pet friendly.
Does 3209 Golden Grove offer parking?
No, 3209 Golden Grove does not offer parking.
Does 3209 Golden Grove have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3209 Golden Grove offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3209 Golden Grove have a pool?
Yes, 3209 Golden Grove has a pool.
Does 3209 Golden Grove have accessible units?
No, 3209 Golden Grove does not have accessible units.
Does 3209 Golden Grove have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3209 Golden Grove has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Estraya Westover Hills
1626 North Ellison Drive
San Antonio, TX 78251
The Joseph at Huebner
11660 Huebner Rd
San Antonio, TX 78230
Cascadia
8823 Dugas Rd
San Antonio, TX 78251
Costa Mirada Apartment Homes
9323 Somerset Road
San Antonio, TX 78211
The BLVD at Medical Center
4980 USAA Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78240
Costa Bella Apartment Homes
1703 N Loop 1604 W
San Antonio, TX 78258
Uptown Heights
2803 Woodbury Dr
San Antonio, TX 78217
Trails of Elm Creek
11444 Vance Jackson Rd
San Antonio, TX 78230

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSan Antonio 2 Bedroom ApartmentsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXConverse, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioOak Park NorthwoodNorth Central
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio