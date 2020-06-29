3209 Golden Grove

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 Bdrm 2-1/2 Bath W/ Pool & Furnished 2400sqt - Property Id: 40775



Near Airport & major highways 410/281/1604 & 35. Also great for Military Family...Ft Sam and Randolph Air Base Close By.

Very Roomy 2 Story Home With Master Down Stairs, Walk In Closets Many Upgrades To List.

Large Walk Out Patio Off The Upstairs Loft Over Looking The Pool.

This Home Comes Fully Furnished, Excellent For Snowbirds And A Perfect Home For Entertainment.

(* Pets accepted with an additional non refundable $550 deposit apart from the $600 nonrefundable cleaning deposit....(*cleaning deposit amount does not include extended cleaning of showers or fireplace due to lack of daily normal cleaning)

*SHORT TERM RENTAL OF 3 TO 6 MONTHS ARE AVAILABLE AT A SLIGHTLY HIGHER RATE.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/40775p

Property Id 40775



(RLNE5286000)