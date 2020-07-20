All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:05 PM

320 E Lullwood

320 East Lullwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

320 East Lullwood Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78212
Monte Vista

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming 2nd Floor duplex. Enjoy balcony view of the neighborhood with morning coffee, accessible from living room or master bedroom. Kitchen and bath have modern conveniences yet retain the historic charm. Includes stove, dishwasher, refrigerator, 1 garage with W/D connections. . Tenant to pay water & electric / gas...owner pays for yard maintenance.

*BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 30 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $50 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening. We encourage you to contact the property manager at 210-664-0066 before applying if you have any questions about qualification.

Please call iHeart Property Management LLC at 210-365-8024 for more information or to schedule a viewing.
This is a duplex with garage apartment home in Monte Vista - a wonderful combination of the charming original features, with modern conveniences! 3-car garage; one bay for each unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 320 E Lullwood have any available units?
320 E Lullwood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 320 E Lullwood have?
Some of 320 E Lullwood's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 320 E Lullwood currently offering any rent specials?
320 E Lullwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 320 E Lullwood pet-friendly?
No, 320 E Lullwood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 320 E Lullwood offer parking?
Yes, 320 E Lullwood offers parking.
Does 320 E Lullwood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 320 E Lullwood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 320 E Lullwood have a pool?
No, 320 E Lullwood does not have a pool.
Does 320 E Lullwood have accessible units?
No, 320 E Lullwood does not have accessible units.
Does 320 E Lullwood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 320 E Lullwood has units with dishwashers.
