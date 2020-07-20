320 E Lullwood

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Charming 2nd Floor duplex. Enjoy balcony view of the neighborhood with morning coffee, accessible from living room or master bedroom. Kitchen and bath have modern conveniences yet retain the historic charm. Includes stove, dishwasher, refrigerator, 1 garage with W/D connections. . Tenant to pay water & electric / gas...owner pays for yard maintenance.



*BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 30 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $50 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening. We encourage you to contact the property manager at 210-664-0066 before applying if you have any questions about qualification.



Please call iHeart Property Management LLC at 210-365-8024 for more information or to schedule a viewing.

This is a duplex with garage apartment home in Monte Vista - a wonderful combination of the charming original features, with modern conveniences! 3-car garage; one bay for each unit.