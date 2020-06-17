315 Spofford Ave

Amenities

pet friendly air conditioning refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a74f2bf069 ---- Great 1st floor unit with ceramic tile throughout. Large windows and open floor plan. SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITHIN 48 HOURS OF APPROVAL IN CERTIFIED FUNDS. APP. WILL NOT BE PROCESSED W/O COPY OF PHOTO I.D. NON-REFUNDABLE PET FEE IS $300.00 PER PET, CASE-BY-CASE BASIS. LEASE APPLICATION MUST BE COMPLETED ONLINE. Tenant Pays Additional $20/Month for HVAC filters delivered to home monthly. *Pets Allowed Ac Central Appliance Refrigerator Flooring Tile Indoor Family Room