315 Spofford Ave
Last updated June 6 2019 at 4:34 AM

315 Spofford Ave

Location

315 Spofford, San Antonio, TX 78208
Government Hil

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a74f2bf069 ---- Great 1st floor unit with ceramic tile throughout. Large windows and open floor plan. SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITHIN 48 HOURS OF APPROVAL IN CERTIFIED FUNDS. APP. WILL NOT BE PROCESSED W/O COPY OF PHOTO I.D. NON-REFUNDABLE PET FEE IS $300.00 PER PET, CASE-BY-CASE BASIS. LEASE APPLICATION MUST BE COMPLETED ONLINE. Tenant Pays Additional $20/Month for HVAC filters delivered to home monthly. *Pets Allowed Ac Central Appliance Refrigerator Flooring Tile Indoor Family Room

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 315 Spofford Ave have any available units?
315 Spofford Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 315 Spofford Ave currently offering any rent specials?
315 Spofford Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 315 Spofford Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 315 Spofford Ave is pet friendly.
Does 315 Spofford Ave offer parking?
No, 315 Spofford Ave does not offer parking.
Does 315 Spofford Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 315 Spofford Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 315 Spofford Ave have a pool?
No, 315 Spofford Ave does not have a pool.
Does 315 Spofford Ave have accessible units?
No, 315 Spofford Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 315 Spofford Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 315 Spofford Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 315 Spofford Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 315 Spofford Ave has units with air conditioning.
