San Antonio, TX
314 Babcock Rd
Last updated November 21 2019 at 12:04 PM

314 Babcock Rd

314 Babcock Road · No Longer Available
Location

314 Babcock Road, San Antonio, TX 78201
Jefferson

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
314 Babcock Rd - CHARMING 2 BEDROOM, 1 bath DUPLEX. LOCATION IS DESIRABLE AREA SITTING ON THE VIA TRANS BUS ROUTE. WALKING DISTANCE TO SCHOOLS. EASY ACCESS TO DOWNTOWN. WATER BILL IS INCLUDED IN THE RENT.

(RLNE5153895)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 314 Babcock Rd have any available units?
314 Babcock Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 314 Babcock Rd currently offering any rent specials?
314 Babcock Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 314 Babcock Rd pet-friendly?
No, 314 Babcock Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 314 Babcock Rd offer parking?
No, 314 Babcock Rd does not offer parking.
Does 314 Babcock Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 314 Babcock Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 314 Babcock Rd have a pool?
No, 314 Babcock Rd does not have a pool.
Does 314 Babcock Rd have accessible units?
No, 314 Babcock Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 314 Babcock Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 314 Babcock Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 314 Babcock Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 314 Babcock Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
