314 Babcock Rd - CHARMING 2 BEDROOM, 1 bath DUPLEX. LOCATION IS DESIRABLE AREA SITTING ON THE VIA TRANS BUS ROUTE. WALKING DISTANCE TO SCHOOLS. EASY ACCESS TO DOWNTOWN. WATER BILL IS INCLUDED IN THE RENT.
(RLNE5153895)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 314 Babcock Rd have any available units?
314 Babcock Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.