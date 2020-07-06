All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated May 29 2020 at 8:55 PM

3130 Shane Road

3130 Shane Road · No Longer Available
Location

3130 Shane Road, San Antonio, TX 78223

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This lovely and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3130 Shane Road have any available units?
3130 Shane Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 3130 Shane Road currently offering any rent specials?
3130 Shane Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3130 Shane Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3130 Shane Road is pet friendly.
Does 3130 Shane Road offer parking?
No, 3130 Shane Road does not offer parking.
Does 3130 Shane Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3130 Shane Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3130 Shane Road have a pool?
No, 3130 Shane Road does not have a pool.
Does 3130 Shane Road have accessible units?
No, 3130 Shane Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3130 Shane Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3130 Shane Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3130 Shane Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3130 Shane Road does not have units with air conditioning.

