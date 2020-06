3130 Manila Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities carport parking garage

SPACIOUS SINGLE STORY HOME IN THE ESTABLISHED MACARTHUR TERRACE WITH EASY ACCESS TO FT. SAM, RANDOLPH AFB, 410, & WURZBACH PKWY - SPACIOUS SINGLE STORY HOME IN THE ESTABLISHED MACARTHUR TERRACE WITH EASY ACCESS TO FT. SAM, RANDOLPH AFB, 410, & WURZBACH PKWY.***FIREPLACE IN LIVING*TILED FLOORING***GRANITE COUNTERTOPS*MATURE TREES*BEAUTIFULLY LANDSCAPED*2 CAR GARAGE WITH OPENER*ROOM FOR ADDITIONAL PARKING WITH COVERED CARPORT*NO PETS ALLOWED***NO EXCEPTIONS***$55 APP FEE PER PERSON NON REFUNDABLE*APP FEE, 1ST MONTHS RENT, & DEPOSIT MUST BE IN CERTIFIED FUNDS*LEASE MUST COMMENCE WITHIN 10 DAYS OF APPROVAL*NO PETS ALLOWED



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2450562)