All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 302 ENCHANTED DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
302 ENCHANTED DR
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:44 PM

302 ENCHANTED DR

302 Enchanted Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Greater Harmony Hils
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

302 Enchanted Drive, San Antonio, TX 78216
Greater Harmony Hils

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Harmony Hills - LOCATION! LOCATION!LOCATION. 3/2/2 At the prestigious Harmony Hills close to San Pedro Av. Recently paint, flooring, carpet @ bedrooms, laminate and ceramic @ common areas, new appliances, New Kitchen counter. Large entrance Porch, Large back patio with a ceiling fan. Shed at the back yard, large yard, Garage 2+ Eisenhower Middle School, Churchill High School. Near Loop 410, 25 minutes from The Pearl and Downtown. Do not miss it!!!! No puppies younger than 2 years, and NO aggressive breeds.

(RLNE5712624)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 302 ENCHANTED DR have any available units?
302 ENCHANTED DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 302 ENCHANTED DR have?
Some of 302 ENCHANTED DR's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 302 ENCHANTED DR currently offering any rent specials?
302 ENCHANTED DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 302 ENCHANTED DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 302 ENCHANTED DR is pet friendly.
Does 302 ENCHANTED DR offer parking?
Yes, 302 ENCHANTED DR offers parking.
Does 302 ENCHANTED DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 302 ENCHANTED DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 302 ENCHANTED DR have a pool?
No, 302 ENCHANTED DR does not have a pool.
Does 302 ENCHANTED DR have accessible units?
No, 302 ENCHANTED DR does not have accessible units.
Does 302 ENCHANTED DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 302 ENCHANTED DR does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vista Ridge
6522 Camp Bullis Rd
San Antonio, TX 78256
CL: Cevallos Lofts
301 E Cevallos St
San Antonio, TX 78204
Silver Creek Apartments
4822 Gus Eckert Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
Agave
633 S Saint Marys St
San Antonio, TX 78205
The Preserve at Westover Hills
1530 NW Crossroads
San Antonio, TX 78251
View at Westover Hills Apartments
3010 W Loop 1604 N
San Antonio, TX 78251
Pearl Park
5100 NW Loop 410
San Antonio, TX 78229
Dalian Monterrey Village
10102 Ingram Rd
San Antonio, TX 78245

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio