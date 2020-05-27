300 E BASSE

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garage recently renovated walk in closets gym

Breathe a sigh of relief, you've found a great place to call home. Live in the heart of Alamo Heights in a community that has everything you could ever want. Interior features include high ceilings, black GE appliances, built-in bookshelves, crown molding, washer and dryer connections, huge walk-in closets and much more. Community amenities include: Common Area Terraces Gated Entry Elevator Fitness Center Four Relaxing Courtyards Outdoor Grills and Arbor Seating Recreation Room Sundeck Parking Garage Bike Racks Bocce Ball Court Business Center Clubhouse Two Resort-Style Pools * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.