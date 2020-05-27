All apartments in San Antonio
300 E BASSE
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:18 AM

300 E BASSE

300 East Basse Road · (210) 255-3073
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

300 East Basse Road, San Antonio, TX 78209

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,190

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 999 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bocce court
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
Breathe a sigh of relief, you've found a great place to call home. Live in the heart of Alamo Heights in a community that has everything you could ever want. Interior features include high ceilings, black GE appliances, built-in bookshelves, crown molding, washer and dryer connections, huge walk-in closets and much more. Community amenities include: Common Area Terraces Gated Entry Elevator Fitness Center Four Relaxing Courtyards Outdoor Grills and Arbor Seating Recreation Room Sundeck Parking Garage Bike Racks Bocce Ball Court Business Center Clubhouse Two Resort-Style Pools * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 E BASSE have any available units?
300 E BASSE has a unit available for $1,190 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 300 E BASSE have?
Some of 300 E BASSE's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 E BASSE currently offering any rent specials?
300 E BASSE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 E BASSE pet-friendly?
No, 300 E BASSE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 300 E BASSE offer parking?
Yes, 300 E BASSE does offer parking.
Does 300 E BASSE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 300 E BASSE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 E BASSE have a pool?
Yes, 300 E BASSE has a pool.
Does 300 E BASSE have accessible units?
No, 300 E BASSE does not have accessible units.
Does 300 E BASSE have units with dishwashers?
No, 300 E BASSE does not have units with dishwashers.
