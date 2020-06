Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Delightful family home in a well kept neighborhood. 3BR/2BA open floorplan with vaulted ceilings. Large eat-in kitchen with all appliances included. Pets considered on a case by case basis. Covered patio to enjoy the Texas fall weather. Rent now to enjoy the holidays in your new place. Single family car garage.