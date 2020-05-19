2842 Redland Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

This beautiful home shows pride of ownership thru out the home. Beautiful landscaping, tile in all the right places and carpet in the bedrooms and family room. Large eat in kitchen with a huge pantry with side by side refrigerator. Master bedroom is very large, master bath has double sink with large vanity. Backyard has extra large patio. Great neighborhood with easy access to 1604. This home won't last, it is that nice. THIS IS A NON SMOKING HOME and pets on a case by case basis. Sorry NO Cats