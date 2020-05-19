All apartments in San Antonio
2842 Redland Trail

2842 Redland Trail · No Longer Available
Location

2842 Redland Trail, San Antonio, TX 78259
Redland Woods

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
This beautiful home shows pride of ownership thru out the home. Beautiful landscaping, tile in all the right places and carpet in the bedrooms and family room. Large eat in kitchen with a huge pantry with side by side refrigerator. Master bedroom is very large, master bath has double sink with large vanity. Backyard has extra large patio. Great neighborhood with easy access to 1604. This home won't last, it is that nice. THIS IS A NON SMOKING HOME and pets on a case by case basis. Sorry NO Cats

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2842 Redland Trail have any available units?
2842 Redland Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 2842 Redland Trail have?
Some of 2842 Redland Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2842 Redland Trail currently offering any rent specials?
2842 Redland Trail isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2842 Redland Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 2842 Redland Trail is pet friendly.
Does 2842 Redland Trail offer parking?
Yes, 2842 Redland Trail does offer parking.
Does 2842 Redland Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2842 Redland Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2842 Redland Trail have a pool?
No, 2842 Redland Trail does not have a pool.
Does 2842 Redland Trail have accessible units?
No, 2842 Redland Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 2842 Redland Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 2842 Redland Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
