Great 2/1 in duplex that's in an awesome area close to HEB, Lady Bird Johnson Park, and shopping area. No carpet, all tile in living areas and laminate in bedrooms. Granite kitchen counters and in bathroom. Parking in rear and in front circular driveway and a fenced yard makes this one great! Great neighborhood and easy access to everything. Call for your showing today, it will not last at this price!